Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0270 on Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $263,476.30 and $860,012.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00587313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.83 or 0.04040306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016207 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.