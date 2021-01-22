Jewel (JWL) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Jewel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $193.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jewel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00051978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00065616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00123716 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.77 or 0.00569663 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Jewel Coin Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a coin. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 coins. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jewels is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that will be used as an in-game currency in games from the “Pro4Never Network”. Currently, it’s primary use case will be in that of “Apex Conquer”. “

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.