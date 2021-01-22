Jibrel Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $97,693.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $97,693.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00068059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.60 or 0.00579679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00043958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.76 or 0.04229508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016782 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

JNT is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

