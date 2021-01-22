JMP Securities Raises AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $16.50

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $15.50 to $16.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,049,000 after buying an additional 9,661,149 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 112,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

