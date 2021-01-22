Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 10,870 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 370.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.08. 5,666,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,591,130. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $149.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.61 and a 200 day moving average of $101.68.

