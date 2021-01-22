Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 12,255 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 112.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.32.

Shares of ED traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.83. 2,255,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

