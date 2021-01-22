Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 287,648 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 316.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,648 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $27,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 96,371 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 180,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

