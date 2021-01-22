Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 10,888 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $51,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,828. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

