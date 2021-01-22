Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 3,019 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,882. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

