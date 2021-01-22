Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 3,123 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.84. 829,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,738. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.57. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $260.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

