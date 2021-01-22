Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 9,366 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 18.6% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.12% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $189,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.54. The company had a trading volume of 435,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,906. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $110.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.01.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

