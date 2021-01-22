Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after buying an additional 1,360,098 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,034,000 after buying an additional 410,695 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,046,000 after buying an additional 141,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,926,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after buying an additional 405,326 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.00. 2,147,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

