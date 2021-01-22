Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 835,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,937. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.