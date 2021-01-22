Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,784,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.78 and its 200-day moving average is $202.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

