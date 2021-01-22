Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $13.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.35. 865,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $209.93.

