Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,119,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,246,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $327.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.