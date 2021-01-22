Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 193.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,102,000 after buying an additional 352,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,728 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $158,529,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.97. 2,043,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,956. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

