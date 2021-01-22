Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 557,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,185,000. Warner Music Group comprises about 2.1% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Warner Music Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMG. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Shares of WMG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. 666,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

