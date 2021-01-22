Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 1,130 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.64.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,396,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,891,133. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $699.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

