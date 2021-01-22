Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 200,200 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7,363.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive accounts for approximately 3.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Peloton Interactive worth $30,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

PTON traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.75. 3,209,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546,537. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.07. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,282.14 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,197 shares of company stock worth $88,710,156 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.14.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

