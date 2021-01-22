Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 2,365 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,046,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,463,742. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

