Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. 4,145,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,596. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,614.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

