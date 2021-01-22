Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.9% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $39,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,618,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.4% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.06. 1,693,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $96.09.

