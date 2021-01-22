Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 10,982 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 460.0% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.02. 618,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,037. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

