Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EL traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.83. 1,156,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $267.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 152.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.58.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

