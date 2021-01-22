John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter.

Shares of JBSS opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $898.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

