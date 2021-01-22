John W. Kosiba, Jr. Sells 25,094 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John W. Kosiba, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of American Superconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00.

Shares of AMSC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.35. 388,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,085. The company has a market cap of $810.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

