Johnson Controls International (JCI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:JCI opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

