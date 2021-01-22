Joint Ventures 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,959.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $31,830.42 and $3,959.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.00584368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.12 or 0.04284083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016847 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

