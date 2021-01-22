Joint Ventures (JOINT) Market Cap Reaches $30,017.36

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $30,017.36 and approximately $3,773.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00582776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.10 or 0.04072199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016339 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013288 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

