Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin Sells 30,000 Shares

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 30,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $340,800.00.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. 806,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,202. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $500.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.34. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.36). Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

