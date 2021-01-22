Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Insider Sells $78,065.00 in Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at $934,798.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elizabeth Trehu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Elizabeth Trehu sold 2,452 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $16,575.52.

Shares of JNCE stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 806,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNCE. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

