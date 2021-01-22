JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €183.00 Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €183.00 ($215.29) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €173.80 ($204.47).

Shares of VOW3 traded up €4.42 ($5.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €162.04 ($190.64). The company had a trading volume of 2,064,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €185.48 ($218.21). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €149.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €142.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

