JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€280.00” Price Target for adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS)

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) received a €280.00 ($329.41) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €268.72 ($316.14).

Shares of FRA:ADS traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €285.10 ($335.41). 433,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. adidas AG has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €288.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €270.57.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

