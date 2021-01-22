JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) a €97.00 Price Target

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VINCI SA (DG.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.00 ($105.88).

Shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) stock opened at €81.52 ($95.91) on Friday. VINCI SA has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company has a 50 day moving average of €84.11 and a 200 day moving average of €79.88.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

