JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $130.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.10.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.69. 1,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,374. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $116.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after buying an additional 819,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 303,173 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $5,882,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.