JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,836,000 after purchasing an additional 901,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,673,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

JPM opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $410.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average is $108.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

