JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Denali Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $721,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 87,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $134.83 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

