JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,195,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 350,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 95,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

