JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. 10,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,070. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,419,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 389,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 294,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 147,225 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

