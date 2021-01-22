JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDELY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HDELY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.10. 35,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,888. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.