JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBJHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Shares of IBJHF remained flat at $$1.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. Ibstock has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.