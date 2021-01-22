JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.81 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,614,059 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.