JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 102.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,763 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.