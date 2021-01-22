JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.81 during trading hours on Friday. 3,079,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

