Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) shares rose 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 4,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 5,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores precious and base metal deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

