Juggernaut (JGN) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Juggernaut token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $258,926.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00052185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00124047 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00071387 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00276230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00038825 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

