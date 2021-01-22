Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.88

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 390301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 4.21.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

