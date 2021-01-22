Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (TKAYY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

TKAYY traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $11.75. 92,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,453. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.