Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.02

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $7.09. Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 288,167 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JE. Royal Bank of Canada raised Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC reissued an “underpeform” rating on shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$339.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.02.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$649.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Just Energy Group Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

